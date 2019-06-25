Body cam video released of newborn found in Georgia woods

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA (WWAY) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia has released body cam footage of the night a newborn baby was found abandoned in a plastic bag.

Baby India was found in good condition on June 6.

The baby is in the care of the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services.

The sheriff’s office released the video in the hope of receiving credible information on the baby’s identity and to find closure in the case.