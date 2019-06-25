Carolina Beach town leaders approve budget

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Town leaders have approved the annual budget.

They say there was a serious overhaul by the interim town manager and staff after the firing of town manager Lucky Narain earlier this month.

The budget includes a property tax increase of two cents per $100 of assessed valuation to 24-and-a-half cents. That’s actually lower than in the early 2000’s. When the tax rate was close to 39 cents. The town will cut back 5 full time positions, four of those are police officer positions.

Town leaders say the jobs were these cuts will not hurt police operations.

“Those are ones that historically had not been filled,” said mayor Joe Benson. “The public safety and the policing of Caroline Beach that is not impacted.”

The police chief told town leaders that even with the cuts, the department is only down three officers.