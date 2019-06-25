CMPD: 15-year-old charged after woman raped, robbed at gunpoint in University City area

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC)– Police said a 15-year-old suspect is in custody after a woman was kidnapped at gunpoint, raped and robbed in the University City area of Charlotte early Saturday morning.

On Monday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they arrested and charged the teen with three counts of first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of first-degree sex offense. They are not releasing his name because of his age.

Officers said the incident started around 2 a.m. at the 49North Apartments near Mallard Creek Church Road and University Boulevard.

“This victim was truly an innocent victim. Does what any of us do, coming and going,” Sgt. Allie Rooks, with the CMPD rape unit, said.

CMPD said the teenager approached the 21-year-old woman in the apartment complex parking lot and threatened her with a gun.

