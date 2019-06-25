Coast Guard members rescue man from drowning

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY)– Two Coast Guard members helped rescue a man from drowning 20 yards off of Wrightsville Beach on Monday night.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Forrest Jones and Fireman Kyle Boeckmann were standing on the station pier around 8:30 p.m. when they heard shouts for help.

The two ran down the beach where they found a group of people trying to rescue a drowning man.

Jones and Boeckman threw a life ring, entered the water and carried the swimmer out.

The man was unresponsive so Jones had the man’s friends call 911.

After about five minutes of CPR, the man regained a pulse and consciousness.

“This situation could have gone very differently if we weren’t in the right place at the right time,” Boeckmann said. “Fortunately, we also have the first aid training we needed to help.”