Man in boxers accused of breaking and entering taken into custody

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Wilmington Police responded to multiple calls Tuesday morning of a man wearing boxers who was trying to break into cars near Clay Street.

Police say they discovered Antwan Lendell Holmes, 37, had also allegedly broken into a house and assaulted a 91-year-old man.

The victim had minor injuries.

Police believe Holmes was under the influence of drugs.

Holmes was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and faces multiple charges of breaking and entering, as well as, simple assault.