Millbrook sweeps Flight 22 Fred Lynch Invitational titles

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–It was a clean sweep for Millbrook High School on Tuesday night at the 8th annual Flight 22 Fred Lynch Invitational. The Wildcats won titles in both the varsity boys and girls divisions.

The varsity girls championship came down to the wire between Raleigh schools, but it was Millbrook edging Southeast Raleigh, 50-48.

The boys varsity championship game featured the same Millbrook team taking on Northwood Temple. Sam Hood scores 26 points for the Wildcats and led them to the close 77-74 win over Northwood Temple. Jay Hickman carried the load offensively for the Eagles chipping in 19 points.

Flight 22 will hold their Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Friday evening at the WWAY event center.