Pet Pals: 4-year-old Labrador Retriever mix looking for a family who loves the outdoors

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is an active, energetic and ready to go 4-year-old Labrador Retriever mix.

Shelter staff describe him as a pup who enjoys the outdoors and will keep you busy while hiking, running and boating. He will always be by your side.

If you have other dogs, a meet and greet is required.

If you’re interested in meeting her, head to New Hanover County Animal Services at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. They’re open weekdays from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to Noon.

New Hanover County residents can adopt for $70.