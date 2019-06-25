Supply man dies after tractor overturns

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Supply man is dead after a tractor overturned in Brunswick County, about 4 miles east of Shallotte.

Jabe Wilson Sasser, 76, was traveling northbound, driving a tractor on the shoulder of Holden Beach Road around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

- Advertisement -

The tractor went off the shoulder to the left and overturned down an embankment. Sasser got pinned under the tractor and died at the scene.

It is unknown as to why the tractor was traveling on the shoulder.

No impairment is suspected. The tractor had no cab or restraint system installed.