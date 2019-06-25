UNCW Presents and Opera Wilmington gearing up for 3rd Annual Lumina Festival of the Arts

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Lumina Festival of the Arts, presented by UNCW Presents and Opera Wilmington, celebrates the arts in the coastal south and it’s coming here to Wilmington.

The festival takes place July 12-28 and features opera, theatre, dance, film, music, visual art and performance poetry.

- Advertisement -

“We’re really excited to be bringing Rhiannon Giddens of Carolina Chocolate Drops fame back to the stage along with acclaimed jazz artist Regina Carter and award-winning author Jeremiah Sullivan who will be collaborating on a piece called ‘Lost Love Song,'” said UNCW Marketing and Communication Specialist Emmanuel Mitcham.

Some of the other performances will include Opera Wilmington’s La Boheme and a Shakespearean performance by Alchemical Theatre’s group, Make Trouble. Other fun events include a poetry jam and a Salsa party.

The festival will also present a street fair called Hooked on Arts on July 13-14 to be held outside UNCW’s Kenan Auditorium.

“It’s a celebration of the healing aspect of the arts as it pertains to arts-based therapy and this event is a collaboration of UNCW’s College of Health and Human Services and the Office of the Arts,” Mitcham said.

Hooked on Arts is free to the public and features art vendors, food trucks and entertainment with Mr. Mark and Mr. Scooter.

Tickets to the festival range from $10-$50 depending on the performance.

“There’s something for everyone here and once again I’d like to highlight how affordable it is, there’s a whole slew of free events,” Mitcham said. “We want everybody to come out.”



To learn more about the Lumina of the Arts Festival or to purchase tickets, click here.