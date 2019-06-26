Additional $3M from Fema approved for New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– New Hanover County is receiving $3 million to help reimburse them for debris cleanup following Hurricane Florence.
Debris generated by the disaster posed a threat to public health, safety, natural resources and tourism.
Funds for this project will reimburse the county for contracted debris monitoring services.
Fema has already approved more than $10 million for New Hanover County Hurricane Florence-related expenses.
This money brings the total to $13.5 million.