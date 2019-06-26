Beth Chapman, ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ star, has died

HONOLULU, HI (CNN)–Beth Chapman, who with her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman starred in the popular reality series “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” died Wednesday in a Honolulu hospital, a spokesperson for the family confirmed to CNN.

She was 51.

Gillian Sheldon told CNN that Chapman died early this morning and was surrounded by her family.

She was recently placed in a medically induced coma as she battled cancer.