Cary dog reaches final round for ‘hero dog’ award for work in war zones

CARY, NC (WTVD) — Yeager is often the center of attention in his Cary neighborhood and there’s no doubt he’s the center of attention in the Zuendel household.

“I just think it’s remarkable for him to be able to go through something so traumatic and yet still be kind and tender,” said Caroline Zuendel, his owner of seven years. “I think we could learn a lot from that.”

- Advertisement -

Yeager happens to be their family dog but he’s also a Marine Corps veteran who saved American lives detecting IEDs in war zones.

“He deployed three times with the Marines-once to Iraq and twice to Afghanistan and on his last deployment to Afghanistan in 2012 he and his handler Lance Corporal Abraham Tarwoe experienced a blast,” she said.

Cpl. Tarwoe died in that blast. Yeager, who lost part of his ear and sustained other shrapnel wounds, received the purple heart for his service.

Related Article: Golden Corral customer helps save choking baby

Read more.