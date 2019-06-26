Driver dies days after head-on crash in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The driver who was hit head-on Friday morning in Pender County has died.

Mary Devane, 63, died Monday at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, days after she was admitted in the hospital in critical condition following the crash.

The NC Highway Patrol says Devane was heading east on NC 210 near Moores Creek National Battlefield just before 9:00 a.m. when Kristen Winner, 18, crossed the center line and hit Devane’s truck head-on.

Winner died at the scene. Her passenger Dyshaun Tolson, 19, remains in the hospital in serious condition, according to the highway patrol.

Devane’s funeral is being held Friday in Burgaw.