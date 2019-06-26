FDA warns consumers not to use Kratom NC products

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The FDA is warning consumers to not use products marketed by Kratom NC due to microbial contamination.

An analysis done by the FDA laboratory of Kratom NC’s raw materials and finished products found organisms that may cause serious illnesses. These organisms include Klebsiella pneumoniae, Enterobacter spp. and Escherichia sp.

The FDA says they contacted Kratom NC on June 14 to recommend the company recalls its products, however, the company has not taken any action to recall these potentially dangerous products.

The agency has also issued a warning letter to the company for illegally selling unapproved, misbranded kratom-containing drug products with unproven claims to treat or cure opioid addiction and withdrawal symptoms.

Consumers are urged to stop using kratom and to seek appropriate medical care.