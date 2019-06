CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — AnĀ Iredell County man is accused of vandalizing several cars in the Calabash area.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has issued multiple summonses for Dustin Ryan Massey, 37, for injury to personal property. According to the documents, Massey is accused of damaging six vehicles Tuesday.

If you have any information, please contact the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 253-2777.