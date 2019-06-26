More than 3 million cubic yards of Florence debris converted into free mulch

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Department of Environmental Management has turned nothing into something, and that something is pretty dirty, but in a great way.

There was more than 3 million cubic yards of vegetative debris collected in the county after Hurricane Florence. It has been converted into acres and acres of mulch at the New Hanover County Landfill.

It can serve many purposes, both commercial and recreational.

Environmental Management Director Joe Suleyman said this project is one of the only good things to come from Florence.

“This was a monumental effort as you can imagine,” Suleyman said. “When you’re collecting debris from 45,000 homes and some community properties that were effected as well, it’s a sight to behold.”

You can get some of the mulch for free. Just call New Hanover County Environmental Management. Their phone number is (910) 798-4400.