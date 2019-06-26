One arrested, one injured after shooting in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man is behind bars after a shooting in Pender County Tuesday.

Captain James Rowell with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday, deputies responded to 780 Jonestown Road in Willard reference a reported shooting.

When deputies arrived they found Bobby Bennerman, 56, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Bennerman was airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he underwent emergency surgery. Bennerman is currently in the ICU.

Responding deputies detained a man, later identified as Lindale Smith, a short distance away from the scene of the shooting. Smith was later charged with attempted first degree murder and placed in the Pender County Jail under a secured bond of $300,000.00.

He has a first appearance scheduled for June 26.

The case is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1212.