Squigleys Ice Cream and Treats celebrates 25 years

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One Carolina Beach staple for soft serve ice cream is celebrating a milestone this summer.

Squigleys Ice Cream provides thousands of flavors of hand crafted ice cream.

The family-owned shop has been open on Lake Park Boulevard now for 25 years. The shop recently celebrated the special anniversary and looks forward to another busy summer.

Squigleys sustained some damaged from Hurricane Florence, but the owners are thankful they chose Carolina Beach to open up shop.

“I think that has something to do with us being here for 25 years also it’s that we run a place in a town that’s happy and friendly and my girls that work here they do the same. They greet everybody when they come in and we make them feel like home,” said co-owner Ann Coen.

The ice cream shop has evolved over the years, and also has opened a gift shop.

Coen says she plans to keep going strong and for visitors and locals to “come get squiggled.”