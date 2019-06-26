Tanner’s Tee-Off Tuesday: St. James Plantation

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY)– This weeks episode of Tanner’s Tee-Off Tuesday sent us to St. James Plantation in Southport. Tanner played one of the toughest holes on the Founder Club course, hole No.17.

St. James offers four unique golf courses that offer even the most experienced golfer challenges. The Founders Club course is a 18 hole layout, according to golf professionals it has one of the highest slope rating of any course in the Southeast. You can also tee it up at the Members Club, the Players Club, or the Reserve Club.

You do have to be a member to play at the St. James Plantation golf courses. You can go to their website to inquire about joining.