US 421 bridge work continues after Florence washout

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — More than nine months after Hurricane Florence repairs to a major roadway continue to progress.

Flooding from Florence washed out a section of US 421 near the New Hanover-Pender county line.

- Advertisement -

The NCDOT decided to replace the road with a pair of bridges to prevent the problem from happening again.

NCDOT Assistant Resident Engineer Jason Rivenbark said these bridges will be beneficial not only for future evacuations, but also for normal day-to-day traffic flow.

“We found out with Florence when it came through, 421 was closed, I-40 was closed,” Rivenbark said. “It’s good to have other arteries to get traffic in and out of Wilmington.”

Rivenbark said the first bridge is expected to be finished in September. The second one should be done by next April.