Why Arby’s is testing meat products that look like big carrots

(CNN)– Arby’s is turning the plant-based meat craze on its head by testing meat-based plants.
The new marketing scheme highlights Arby’s meat-only credentials, reinforcing its slogan: “We have the meats.”
The company says it has produced a new meat-vegetable hybrid food category called “megetables.” It’s an obvious troll against its fast food rivals, including Burger King, McDonald’s(MCD) and a dozen or so others, which are adding plant-based meat alternatives to their menus.
Arby’s has no immediate plans to sell its crazy new concoctions in stores, and the blog postannouncing the megetables reads fully tongue-in cheek. But an Arby’s spokesman said the concept is “not a joke at all.”