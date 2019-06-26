Wilmington home damaged after tree cutting truck catches fire

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — No one was injured after a truck caught fire and spread to a home in Wilmington Wednesday morning.

According to the Wilmington Fire Department, a tree cutting crew was working at a home in the 600 block of Kelly Road when their truck caught fire and spread to a home. WFD says a hydraulic hose on the truck broke, causing it to catch on fire.

When fire crews arrived, they found a man stuck in a tree. They got him down to the ground.

Wilmington Fire Department crews quickly put out the fire.

The incident is under investigation.