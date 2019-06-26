Wilmington Post 10 slugs their way past Jacksonville Post 265

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–It was all Wilmington Post 10 from the get go on Wednesday night as they slugged their way past Jacksonville Post 265 at Buck Hardee Field, 12-2.

Wilmington scored in every inning of the five inning game. UNCW catcher and Hoggard graduate Matt Suggs led the charge offensively for Post 10 recording a home run and four runs batted in.

Chase Hardee picked up the win on the mound for Post 10, pitching three innings and allowing two earned runs.

Wilmington Post 10 will be on the road on Saturday against Wallace Post 156.