Get muddy at The Children’s Museum of Wilmington’s Mud Day events

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This weekend your kids can have fun and learn at the same time by playing in the mud! The Children’s Museum of Wilmington’s annual Mud Day event Friday and Saturday hopes to attract kids who want to have some good clean fun, by getting muddy.

Last year’s event was so popular, the museum decided to add a second day.

- Advertisement -

Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29, kids can enjoy the summer sun in the mud from 9:00 a.m. to noon at

WWAY’s Donna Gregory sat down with museum program coordinators Kelsey Peterson and Jessica Davis to get the inside scoop on all the fun to be had this weekend.

Here’s more information.