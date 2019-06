WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Hulu’s ‘Reprisal’ has a big party scene to film on July 2, and still need more people to sign up to be background extras as partygoers.

TW Casting needs 200 extras for Tuesday’s scene, men and women, all ethnicities. You must be 18 years old or older.

Those submitting must be available all day and can expect to film for 8+ hours.

You’ll be paid $64 for the first 8 hours and time and half for every hour that exceeds the 8th.

Click here to apply.