NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One person died Thursday in an early morning wreck.

According to Jennifer Dandron with the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to the 2500 block of Market Street around 1:30 a.m. in reference to a car that had flipped near a tree with one person inside.

The driver died from his injuries.

The WPD traffic unit is investigating the crash.