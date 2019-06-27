Pender standout selected for NCHSAA student athlete advisory council

BURGAW, NC (WWAY)– The Cape Fear will have a representative in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Student Athlete Advisory Council next school year. Pender High School rising junior Josef Fullwood was selected to the 16 person council representing Region 2.

Fullwood plays on the Pender Patriots boys basketball team and is a standout on the Track & Field team. He qualified for the NCHSAA State track meet this past season in both the triple and long jump.

Fullwood will serve a two year term on the council.