Podcast explores events leading up to disappearance of Ebonee Spears

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new podcast episode delves into the disappearance of a Wilmington woman who has been missing since January of 2016.

The Vanished Project, which features stories of people who have gone missing, features the story of Ebonee Spears and the events leading up to her disappearance.

- Advertisement -

Spears has been featured in WWAY’s Hannah Patrick’s Unsolved series.

The Vanished Project story of Spears is the 181st episode of a missing person highlighted by the website.

The podcast is released weekly. Each episode tells of missing persons across the country.

You can submit a missing persons case for The Vanished Project to investigate.

Listen to the podcast here.