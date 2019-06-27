Port City Track Club stars sign to the next level

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Port City Track club continues their excellence. The club had four seniors sign their national letters of intent to continue their track and field careers at the college level on Tuesday.

Anna Shelton will be taking her track talents to Campbell University. Manny Thompson will continue his career at Belmont Abbey. Keyanna Yeoman will be headed to Voorhees College. Brianna Sanders has committed to UNC-Pempbroke, while Keygan Pettigrew will stay in Wilmington at UNCW.

- Advertisement -

The Port City Track club is preparing for AAU Regional Championships that will be held in Charlotte on Friday.