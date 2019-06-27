Sharks drop 8th straight to Holly Springs

WILMINGTON, NC (Wilmington Sharks)– -The Wilmington Sharks saw their losing streak extend to eight games Thursday night with a 15-3 loss to the Holly Springs Salamanders at Buck Hardee Field. With the loss, the Sharks fell to 7-17 on the season.

The Sharks were in control with 1-0 lead entering the fifth inning with starter Colin Kennedy having retired ten consecutive Salamander hitters. Itchy Burts reached on a fielding error by Sharks second baseman Steven Curry to begin the inning. Nick Lucky followed with a single. Kennedy than walked Tyler Smith on four pitches to load the bases. Jake Wright was then hit by the pitch to tie the game at one. Jake Holtzapple then drew another four pitch walk to put the Salamanders on top 2-1, ending the night for Kennedy.

- Advertisement -

A wild pitch by Sharks reliever Aiden McAllister scored another run. AJ Hrica was hit by pitch to reload the bases. With one out, John Michael Faile and Liam Hicks hit back-to-back two-run doubles to make it 7-1. Burts singled home Hicks in his second at bat of the inning to extend the Salamander lead to 8-1.

The Salamanders added an additional four runs in the top of the seventh to go up 12-1. Tilo Skole drew a pinch-hit walk to lead off the bottom of the inning for the Sharks. Jakob Plastiak then came up and hit his sixth home run of the year to cut the deficit to 12-3. The Sharks would not get any closer as the Salamanders added three more in the ninth.

The Sharks will be back in action Friday night against the Wilson Tobs at Buck Hardee Field. Garrett McDaniels (0-2, 2.45) will start on the mound for the Sharks against Chandler Coates (0-1, 7.50) for the Tobs. The game will feature a Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza presented by WARM. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05PM with the gates opening at 6:00PM.