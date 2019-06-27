Topsail Inshore Challenge next on Fisherman’s Post trail

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Anglers all over the Carolinas will hit the water this weekend for the Topsail Inshore Challenge put on by the Fisherman’s Post.

The tournament offers a more casual format. The event is a Red Drum only leader board, which offers bigger payouts. The top prize will take home $2,000 for the best two Red Drum. The event will give even the most inexperienced angler a chance to have fun while competing.

“Those anglers that have a small john boat won’t be at a disadvantage in our Inshore Challenges,”says Tournament Director Gary Hurley. “We want everyone to go out there and have as much fun as they can in a relaxed environment.”

There is still time to register you can go to the Fisherman’s Post website for more information, or show up for registrations on Friday, June 28th at East Coast Sports in Surf City from 3:00-8:00 p.m.