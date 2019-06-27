Tropical Integrated Warning Team meeting helps agencies prepare during hurricane season

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Hurricane season is well underway. Even though it’s been a quiet season so far, agencies from North and South Carolina came together for what’s called a Tropical Integrated Warning Team Meeting.

Agencies including Emergency Management from New Hanover and Brunswick counties participated.

The National Weather Service hosted the event. Teams talked about a variety of things from hurricane evacuations to forecasting.

Brunswick County Emergency Services’ Scott Garner says it’s extremely important for every team to be on the same page.

“There are so many different agencies, counties, towns and different partners and stuff, that everybody needs to make sure that we all look at things the same way,” Garner said. “You don’t want one community or one town or county saying, ‘You need to do this.’ Then another one saying, ‘You should do this.'”

WWAY’s Scott Dean was part of a Hurricane Florence panel discussion. He shared his experience covering the major hurricane.