Wilmington hit-and-run suspect turns self in

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police say a man wanted in connection to a hit and run more than a week ago turned himself in Wednesday.

Wilmington Police Spokeswoman Jennifer Dandron said Anthony Shontrez Lewis turned himself in Wednesday evening and was served with the warrants for felony hit and run causing bodily injuries and reckless driving to endanger.

Yesterday, we told you warrants had been issued for Lewis who was the suspect involved in a hit-and-run involving a woman on a moped.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, Lewis, 25, cut across several lanes of traffic and struck the 30-year-old woman near the intersection of 9th and Wooster Streets on June 17 around 5 p.m.

The impact threw the woman, Jessica Melvin, several feet into the air.

“I was just heading home from work,” said Melvin. “Next thing you know we hit and I mean he went right in front of me and we both hit.”

She landed in the middle of the road. Witnesses helped move her and her borrowed moped from the street. She suffered serious injuries and was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

“The first three days I couldn’t walk. I was on crutches,” said Melvin. “I still wake up in the middle of the night or all night long when my knees just ache.”

The moped was destroyed in the collision. Melvin says she has no reliable method to get to work. Melvin and her family have set up an online account for anyone who is willing to help them with financial burdens.