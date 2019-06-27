World champion surfer to appear at film showing in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – World champion surfer C.J. Hobgood and Director Justin Purser will be in Wilmington this weekend to show their new film, And Two if by Sea.

The film follows C.J. and his twin brother, Damien Hobgood, as competitive youngsters who advanced to the Pro Tour.

“It’s about life growing up as two very competitive kids outside of surfing, but once they got into the water, since they were both competing, they battle it out both in and out of the water,” said 2019 Carolina Surf Film Festival Organizer Chad Davis.

And Two if by Sea is a full-length documentary which runs approximately 1 hour and 40 minutes.

“In some of the films we show, you’ll see people getting super barreled, you can learn things from it, but its mostly appreciating beautiful imagery in exotic locations,” Davis said.

“Pretty much everybody loves a good surf film, even people who don’t surf show up and go ‘Oh my gosh I didn’t know that these actually existed,'” he said.

Narrated by Comedian Daniel Tosh, the film is a great follow up to HBO’s Emmy Award-winning documentary, Momentum Generation.

Lumina Theater is located on the UNCW campus at 601 South College Road, Wilmington. The showing will be Saturday, June 29, at 7 p.m. Click here for more details. There will be a Q & A following the film.