100-year-old WWII Veteran on mission to visit 50 states, meet 50 governors

Sidney Walton spent the week in North Carolina as part of his 'No Regrets' tour. (Photo: WTVD)

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) – Sidney Walton, a 100-year-old WWII veteran, spent the week in North Carolina as a part of his ‘No Regrets’ tour.

North Carolina is number 22 of 50 states Walton hopes to visit as well as meet all the governors of each.

“You never met a Civil War Veteran right? That is a big regret?,” Paul Walton asked his father Sidney.

“Yes, a big regret,” Sidney Walton said.

It was that regret that pushed Sidney Walton and his son to start this tour.

“You are giving everyone an opportunity to meet a WWII Veteran. You up for that?,” Paul Walton asked.

“Oh, yes! I am up for that,” his father responded.

