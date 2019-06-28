100-year-old WWII Veteran on mission to visit 50 states, meet 50 governors

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) – Sidney Walton, a 100-year-old WWII veteran, spent the week in North Carolina as a part of his ‘No Regrets’ tour.
North Carolina is number 22 of 50 states Walton hopes to visit as well as meet all the governors of each.
“You never met a Civil War Veteran right? That is a big regret?,” Paul Walton asked his father Sidney.
“Yes, a big regret,” Sidney Walton said.
It was that regret that pushed Sidney Walton and his son to start this tour.
“You are giving everyone an opportunity to meet a WWII Veteran. You up for that?,” Paul Walton asked.
“Oh, yes! I am up for that,” his father responded.