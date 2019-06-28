Brunswick Arts Council celebrating 38 years of nurturing artists of all ages

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick Arts Council (BAC) supports a number of art organizations in various ways throughout Brunswick County and the nonprofit has been in existence for 38 years.

Shortly after it was established in 1981, the BAC received 501c3 nonprofit status. It has also been named a Designated Community Partner by North Carolina Arts Council for Brunswick County.

- Advertisement -

BAC Executive Director Susan Sims-Pritts says the impact of the arts on child development is tremendous.

“It’s well documented in terms of early learning, problem solving, creative collaboration, and the long-term effects of developing an internalized self discipline from the study and practice of drawing, painting, working with clay, playing an instrument, dancing or singing,” Sims-Pritts said.

Children who experience the arts become measurably more resourceful in all areas of life she says.

“They have advanced problem-solving skills and long-term research shows they develop stronger interpersonal skills and become better collaborators, problem solvers and managers,” Sims-Pritts said.

The BAC has several big events planned later this year including its Fall Art Show with an opening reception on October 17.

“Its the 19th annual show and it rotates between Franklin Square Gallery in Southport which is where it will be held this fall and Sunset River Marketplace Gallery, and its open to anybody who wants to apply and then all of the pieces are reviewed and judged and hung in the gallery,” Sims-Pritts said.

The Swing for the Arts Golf Tournament and Art Show will be held November 2 at Lockwood Folly.

Community engagement is an essential part of the BAC.

“One of our missions is to reach out to underserved communities who don’t have opportunities for some of these things,” she said.

One of the requests the BAC received was from the Hispanic community with St. Brendan Catholic Church.

“Transportation was a major issue for them so they wanted classes on a Sunday after mass,” she said. “It was hard to find teachers but we found two retired professional dancers who toured with national companies and had their own schools in the DC and Virginia areas.”

They taught all last spring and the children performed at a Cinco De Mayo event.

On December 20, the new Brunswick School of Ballet joins the Wilmington School and U.S. International School to present Nutcracker at the Odell Williamson Auditorium in Brunswick County.

In addition to hosting programs that promote the arts and nurtures the talent of budding artists, the BAC also collaborates with many county arts non profit organizations including County Wide Community Development Corporation, Wilmington School of Ballet, U.S. International School of Ballet and Brunswick County Parks & Recreation to name a few.

If you would like to get involved with the BAC, call 910.899.8407 or fill out the volunteer form on their website.