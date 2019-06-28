Celebrate July 4th at Freedom Fest

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This weekend, head out to Waterline Brewing Company for the family, and dog friendly Fourth of July celebration, Freedom Fest.

The 4th annual Freedom Fest is Waterline Brewing Company’s traditional style Fourth of July party.

Games include a pie eating contest, hula hooping, water balloons and more.

Dress you, your kids, and your furry friend in your best red, white, and blue and head to Waterline Brewing Company in Wilmington from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 28 for an afternoon of fun.

Here’s more information.