Chick-fil-A worker jumps through drive-thru window, saves choking boy

HALL COUNTY, GA (WSBTV)– Chick-fil-A employees are known for being polite and eager to please. But a Flowery Branch Chick-fil-A worker is now being called a hero.

The Hall County teen was working the drive-thru Wednesday when a car pulled up with a 6-year-old choking inside. So, the teen jumped in to help.

“I’m still kind of shocked right now myself that all this has happened,” Logan Simmons said.

The dramatic surveillance video from Chick-fil-A shows employee Logan Simmons jumping out the drive-thru window to save a choking child.

