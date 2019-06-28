Early morning fire in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Fire crews responded to a house fire on 110 Caicos Court in Winnabow early Friday morning.

According to Leland Fire Department Fire Chief John Grimes, the call came in around 2:30 a.m. the Leland, Winnabow, New Hanover County and Northwest Fire Departments assisted. Wilmington and ADR Fire Departments stood by.

There was a family and a dog in the home at the time, but no one was injured.

The house is a total loss, the American Red Cross is assisting the family.