Flight 22 Basketball honors standouts at Hall of Fame banquet

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– Flight 22 Basketball held a banquet on Friday night at the WWAY Event Center to induct seven former players and coaches into their Hall of Fame. The celebration is not only for the accomplishments of the players on the court, its for what they have done off the court as well.

“We are celebrating players that have went pro, played overseas, and been NBA lottery picks,”said Flight 22 owner Nate Faulk. “It doesn’t stop there though, its also for those that are doing great things in life in general.”

- Advertisement -

Flight 22 inducted seven players and coaches into the 2019 Class. Jeremy Clegg, Nick Chase, Malik Pugh, Robbie Brown, Kris Clark, TJ Gill and Aaron Coombs were those chosen to be inducted.

“I am just very fortunate to do what I love and I’ve never had to work a day in my life so far,”said former Flight 22 coach and UNCW standout Aaron Coombs. “It is an honor to be inducted and this whole thing is just awesome.”

Friday nights Hall of Fame class was the 3rd in Flight 22 Basketball’s history.