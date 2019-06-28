Kids get down and dirty at Children’s Museum Mud Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There’s a place in Wilmington to have good clean fun, and still get filthy all at the same time this weekend.

The Children’s Museum of Wilmington held its 16th Annual Mud Day on Friday so kids could get as dirty as they’d like, but also get hosed down afterward.

It’s a gift for parents, who don’t have to worry about kids tracking dirt back into the house.

Gretchen Willis brought her daughters to Mud Day. She said it was a great way for them to burn off their energy.

“This was a lot of fun,” Willis said. “I got to see my kids run around and have fun and be kids and get wet and dirty and muddy, and now we’re gonna go home and dry off.”

If you and your kiddos missed Mud Day on Friday, you can drop by Saturday morning until noon at the Children’s Museum on Orange Street in Downtown Wilmington.