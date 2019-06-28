Men accused of breaking into Whiteville home, beating man with bat

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two men face charges after a man was beaten during a break-in.

It happened Thursday at a home on Old Lumberton Road.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, three men went to the home and asked the man who lived there where his neighbor was. The resident recognized one of the men and they left.

The sheriff’s office said the men then returned to use the phone, broke the glass on the door to get inside, took the phone and then beat the victim with a baseball bat and other items. They also took his wallet.

Investigators arrested Travis Jordan, 20, and Tiquan Davis, 17.

They are charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering, and assault with a deadly weapon.

No word yet on the third suspect.