U.S. Coast Guard hosts boating safety class

SUPPLY, NC (WWAY)– If you need to complete a boating safety course for licensing or insurance purposes, the Coast Guard will be holding a class Saturday that satisfies all state requirements.

Any person born on or after January 1st 1988 must complete one of these boating safety courses before operating most vessels on North Carolina waters.

The class is open to the public and will cover boat maintenance, navigation rules, boating emergencies, and state specific laws.

The class will be taught at the Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation at 795 Ocean Highway from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Course fee is $35.00 per person or $30.00 for two or more attendees.

To register, contact Dawn Smith at BoatingSafely@ec.rr.com, or visit their website.