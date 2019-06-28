Vet receives a free roof after losing one to Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After a Navy career lasting 20 years, a Wilmington veteran is receiving a major salute for his service, and it couldn’t come at a better time.

Hank Weaver lost his roof to Hurricane Florence, and a loved one had received a life-changing diagnosis.

Friday morning, Step Up for Soldiers and Monarch Roofing surprised Weaver, announcing they will construct a new roof at his home in Wilmington.

Weaver’s girlfriend has been battling breast cancer, making it hard for him to balance priorities.

Weaver said he’ll be forever grateful, and that this act of service lifts a huge weight off of his shoulders.

“I’m so thankful,” Weaver said. “There’s not enough words. I can’t put into words what this really means to me. It’s not… the feeling… it would take forever to explain the feelings that I’m feeling.”

Weaver couldn’t fully describe the feeling, but he said it’s something like being on cloud nine.

Monarch Roofing expects to have the roof installed by Veterans Day.