Whiteville alum MacKenzie Gore selected for MLB All-Star Futures Game

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Whiteville High School graduate MacKenzie Gore continues to shine in the Minor League baseball ranks. Friday it was announced that Gore had been selected to play in the MLB All-Star Futures game, joining the other two top prospects in the game.

Gore has spent the entire season with the San Diego Padres Class A-Advanced team the Lake Elsinore Storm. The southpaw has been as dominant as you could get this season. He is (7-1) on the year with minuscule 1.12 earned run average in 72.1 innings pitched.

- Advertisement -

He will play alongside two other Padres pitchers in the Futures game.

The game will be played on Sunday, July 7th at Progressive Field in Cleveland and televised on the MLB Network. The 2019 will be played in an American and National league format for the first time.