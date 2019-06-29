2 men injured in drive-by shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police are investigating after a drive-by shooting in broad daylight that left two men injured Saturday.

According to a news release, the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. near New Centre Dr. and Kerr Ave. while one car was passing another. Police say someone fired multiple shots from one vehicle injuring two men in the other vehicle. Both men were driven to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police ask anyone with information on this shooting to please use Text-a-Tip or call (910) 343-3609.