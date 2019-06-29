Grissettown/Longwood Fire Department wins $1000 at firefighter competition

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — After a long and hard fight to the finish, Grissettown/Longwood Fire Department walked away with $1000 and 2019 Southport Firefighter Competition winning title.

The 36th annual firefighters competition kicked off the week of Independence Day events in the town.

Nine teams representing Bolivia, Taylors Bridge, Roseboro, Grissettown, Longwood, Southport and Boiling Spring Lakes participated in the 5 event competition.

“The ultimate purpose is to just celebrate our freedom and also to promote comradery and brotherhood among the firefighters,” Charles A. Drew, Southport Fire Department Chief said. “We go on a lot of bad calls and today is just set aside to have a good time to celebrate with our families.”

Challenges included the bucket brigade, sprinkler plug, command post, barrel push and tanker tug. For the tanker tug, teams had to pull a tanker filled with 2,000 gallons of water.