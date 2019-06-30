20 pulled from water in SC after restaurant dock collapses, 3 hospitalized

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant public safety crews performed a water rescue Saturday night after multiple people fell in the water in Shem Creek.

The incident happened after the dock collapsed at The Wreck restaurant along Haddrell Street, according to Mount Pleasant police and fire department officials.

- Advertisement -

The boardwalk adjacent to the dock collapsed into the water while about 40 people attending a party were on it taking photos, according to public safety officials and witnesses.

You can see more coverage here.

Only about 20 people went into the water when the dock collapsed, police say. Everyone who fell into the water is believed to have gotten out safely.

Related Article: Corner of South Carolina had 123 inches of rain last year

Rescue divers are searching the creek to make sure no one is still in the creek, Mount Pleasant Police Inspector Chip Googe says.

Three people were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to police.