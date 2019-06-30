Deputies investigate double homicide in Winnabow

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead on a dirt road in Brunswick County.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says a call came in around 11:30 p.m. Saturday leading them to the bodies of a man and woman in the 7000 block of Lee Buck Road in Winnabow.

A spokesperson says investigators believe it to be an isolated incident. They have not released the cause of death pending an autopsy, nor have they released the names of the victims.

Stay with WWAY for more on this developing story.