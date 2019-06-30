Freeman Park restrictions cause friction among beach goers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Some vehicles were allowed on Freeman Park Sunday, a day after the town of Carolina Beach closed all vehicle traffic to prevent overcrowding.

Freeman Park has seen extensive erosion approaching Zone J, and overcrowding can create unsafe conditions according to the town.

Visitors are not currently allowed to purchase day passes to park their cars on the beach.

Melinda Brinkley and her husband drove from Fayetteville and were turned away. She said it’s not the restriction that makes her angry, it’s the lack of notice given throughout the town.

“There was no indication that there was any special kind of requirement needed to park there” Brinkley said. “That’s a little fun! Adds a little bit of a hassle. We’re gonna, I guess drive to find a parking spot. Wish us luck!”

Freeman Park will continue to open each day, but the town says it anticipates closing the park once it reaches capacity.